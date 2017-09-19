Donald Trump Jr., Conway to end Secret Service protection

Donald Trump Jr., his wife Vanessa Trump, and Kellyanne Conway are dropping Secret Service protection, Fox News has confirmed.

The move to get rid of round-the-clock protection came after Trump Jr. wished to have more privacy. Other family members of the president will remain under Secret Service protection.

Secret Service protection is mandated by law to protect the U.S. president’s immediate family members, unless told otherwise.

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway has also dropped Secret Service protection, sources told Fox News. She was given Secret Service protection following threats in the early days of the administration, but the threat level that has since changed, The New York Times reported.

The agency’s resources were reportedly stretched due to the number of Trump family members who were using the protection, forcing the agency to use more agents who would otherwise be working on criminal cases or investigations, the Times reported.

Fox News’ John Roberts contributed to this report.