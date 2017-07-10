Donald Trump Jr., in sarcastic tweet, mocks report on Russia lawyer meeting

Donald Trump Jr. on Monday used a sarcastic tweet to mock the New York Times’ reporting on a meeting he and other Trump associates had last summer with a Russian lawyer who supposedly lured them with the hint of Hillary Clinton dirt.

“Obviously I’m the first person on a campaign to ever take a meeting to hear info about an opponent… went nowhere but had to listen,” the president’s son tweeted.

The Times has published a series of reports on the meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, leading to varying explanations from the Trump team. Trump’s eldest son initially said it was primarily about allowing Americans to adopt Russian children and “mentioned nothing about Mrs. Clinton.”

He later acknowledged he was told the Russian individual “told might have information helpful to the campaign.”

During the meeting, Trump Jr. said in a statement, “the woman stated that she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Ms. Clinton.” But he said her statements “were vague, ambiguous and made no sense” and it “became clear that she had no meaningful information.”

He said, “She then changed subjects and began discussing the adoption of Russian children and mentioned the Magnitsky Act. It became clear to me that this was the true agenda all along and that the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext for the meeting.”

The meeting with Veselnitskaya was also attended by Paul J. Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman at the time, and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to The Times.

Donald Trump Jr. also tweeted out a news article Monday morning that called the Times report a “big yawn.”