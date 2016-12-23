Donald Trump says he doesn't want A-list stars at his inauguration

Amid reports that Donald Trump’s team is struggling to secure talent for his inauguration, the President-elect has responded by tweeting that he wants “the people,” not the stars, to attend.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

His tweets came at the same time the Radio City Rockettes were announced as performers at the big event. The other confirmed talent so far are 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” 2010 runner-up Jackie Evancho and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

However, not all of the Rockettes are excited to perform for the President-elect. Rockette Phoebe Pearl wrote on Instagram that she was “embarrassed and disappointed” to perform at the event.

“Finding out that it has been decided for us that Rockettes will be performing at the Presidential inauguration makes me feel embarrassed and disappointed,” she wrote adding that Trump’s language about women and assault allegations is “everything we’re against” and “appalling.”

Earlier Thursday, the Rockettes’ owner said in a statement it was an honor to perform at the inauguration. Broadwayworld.com reports the Rockettes were sent an email by their union that they were not allowed to boycott the event.

“Everyone is entitled to her own political beliefs, but there is no room for this in the workplace,” the email said according to Broadwayworld.com. “If you are not full time, you do not have to sign up to do this work. If you are full time, you are obligated.”

Several singers have already declined to perform at the inauguration including Garth Brooks, KISS and Andrea Bocelli.

A spokesman for the Beach Boys told FOX411 that the band has been asked to play at the inauguration but “no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate.”

No word yet from Kid Rock, Kanye West and Justin Moore, all avowed Trump supporters.