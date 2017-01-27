Donnel Pumphrey Ready To Answer Questions For NFL Future

One of the most productive college runners in history, Donnel Pumphrey is ready to show that all of the carried his logged at San Diego State will only benefit a potential NFL career.

Donnel Pumphrey may not necessarily be a household name yet, but the San Diego State running back was able to accomplish more in his career than any other running back in NCAA Division I history.

Over the course of four seasons with the Aztecs, Pumphrey rushed for a Division I-record 6,405 yards along with 62 rushing touchdowns. He also collected more than 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Pumphrey rushed for at least 100 yards 33 times during his college career and registered five 200-yard games four of which came during his senior season.

In back-to-back games early in his senior season against California and Northern Illinois, Pumphrey provided a majority of the offensive production in two big victories, combined for 52 carries for 501 yards and six touchdowns.

After the end of the regular season, he was named an Associated Press second-team All-American before logging one last 100-yard game in a Las Vegas Bowl victory over Houston.

But despite all of his accomplishments, Pumphrey has some natural doubts: his diminutive statute and the mileage he logged while at San Diego State.

Pumphrey checks in at just 5-foot-8, 191 pounds and he recorded more than 1,000 carries. That second number, he believes, may actually play to his advantage when trying to sell himself to potential NFL suitors.

“I feel like have been the most durable back in the country,” Pumphrey told Redskins.com while at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. “I have not missed one game in my career and I feel like that is a big notice to NFL scouts. Honestly I am just trying to showcase my ability. I have had a lot of doubters in the past, but my job isn’t about the doubters my job is to be able to do my job out there and give my all every time I touch the field.”

Pumphrey believed he was in the “perfect situation” to success throughout his career at San Diego State.

“I have been able to accomplish stuff like the NCAA record and I was able to be an All-American this year,” Pumphrey said. “It’s all been great but I definitely couldn’t have done it without [my teammates].”

Playing alongside some of the top players from the best conferences in the country this week, Pumphrey isn’t taking his Senior Bowl invite lightly.

Pumphrey led the South Team running backs through individual drills during the week’s practice sessions and listened intently to the feedback the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff was providing him.

“It’s honestly been incredible,” Pumphrey said. “All of Mobile, Ala., has been incredibly nice to me and it’s just a neat organization that is being run and this event has been great. Just to be able to be here is an honor. My cousin was here a few years back and just to keep it in the family has been great.

“Just to be here with the best of the best of the senior class it’s been incredible and the practices. Today was my first day and it was pretty intense. I love the way the NFL organizes and runs the practices and stuff like that. I feel like I can be a great player at the next level.”