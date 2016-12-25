Dontari Poe Caps Kansas City Chiefs Win With TD Pass (Video)

Alex Smith is the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s the one who gets paid the big buck to throw touchdown passes in the NFL.

Dontari Poe is a Pro Bowl nose tackle. He’s paid the big bucks to stop the run, make tackles and get sacks. So when he’s tasked with doing the same job Smith does, it tends to throw all of social media into a meltdown. That’s exactly what happened though. Leading 27-10 and on their way to a big win at home, the Chiefs decided to rub salt in the wounds of their old nemesis Denver Broncos.

Poe lined up in the backfield near the goal line. The formation indication that the Chiefs may be preparing to give him the ball on a short yardage run. Indeed it seemed that was the case when they handed it off. Then the unexpected occurred.

Were the Chiefs being a little unsportsmanlike with that call? Maybe, but the bottom line is the Broncos were the ones who loved to proclaim they had the best defense around. So Kansas City told them to stop it. They couldn’t. The pass wasn’t pretty but it got the job done and gave an emphatic exclamation point to Denver missing the playoffs. This after proclaiming in the off-season they could repeat as champions no matter who was at quarterback.

