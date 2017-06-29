Doping drug gives no edge to serious cyclists in study

Researchers have found that a common doping agent in competitive cycling does not improve times in a simulated Tour de France-style mountain climb.

A study published Thursday in the journal Lancet Haematology punches holes in the mystique surrounding EPO, which boosts the body’s ability to carry oxygen to the muscles.

Dutch scientists staged a bike race to study how EPO injections affected performance. Two groups of avid amateur cyclists got shots for eight weeks then raced up a mountain in southern France. Half had received real EPO and half got fake injections. Average times were almost identical between the two groups. The EPO-injected cyclists’ average time was 17 seconds slower.

An official with the World Anti-Doping Agency said he doubted the results would change the group’s EPO ban.