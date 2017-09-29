Dorchester County named High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

A second county on Maryland’s lower Eastern Shore has been labelled a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area by the federal government. Dorchester County was added to the list yesterday, joining Wicomico County and 15 other areas throughout Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington DC.

The designation will help Dorchester access federal funding and public safety resources to prevent heroin and opioid trafficking in the county. Maryland’s US Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen both praised the announcement, saying that governments on the local, regional and federal level must work in a concerted effort to eradicate opioid abuse and strengthen communities.