Double trouble: Mets ride 2Bs, deGrom in Atlanta

Dickey threw more fastballs than usual as he seemingly struggled to get a feel for his knuckleball during the early innings. The 42-year-old veteran, who won the 2012 National League Cy Young Award while with the Mets in 2012, allowed five earned runs and eight hits over five innings. He surrendered seven of those hits within a span of 10 plate appearances that began at the start of the second inning.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Triple double: After deGrom stalled the second-inning charge with what appeared to be a botched squeeze-bunt attempt, Aoki, Brandon Nimmo and Asdrubal Cabrera prolonged Dickey’s troubles as they opened the third inning with three consecutive doubles. Aoki added a seventh-inning double that positioned him to score on a double by Dominic Smith.

Free power: deGrom pitched around a Freddie Freeman single that put runners at the corners with one out in the first inning. But he lost the Mets’ shutout bid when he allowed Freeman to drill an opposite-field homer with two outs in the seventh inning. Despite missing six weeks with a broken wrist, Freeman needs just three more home runs to record his second straight 30-homer season.