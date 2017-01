Doug Baldwin stole a touchdown from his Seattle Seahawks teammate and he feels terrible about it.

More Buzzer Videos Doug Baldwin feels “terrible” for stealing TD from teammate Will Brock Osweiler start at QB next week for the Texans? This two-year-old has some skills New York Giants DT says playing Madden has given him playoff experience Supercross Winners Highlight Reel – 2016 Soccer power couple kicks balls at each other for fun More Buzzer Videos