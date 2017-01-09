Doug Marrone And Tom Coughlin United In Jacksonville

It looks like former Syracuse football head coach Doug Marrone will indeed get the second chance many thought he didn’t deserve.

Yes folks it’s official. Doug Marrone will remove the interim tag and become the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars!

We’ve written plenty here at Inside the Loud House about Marrone and whether he truly deserves a second chance.

If you’d like to read that above you may. But whether he deserves it or not, he is their coach.

Jacksonville planning to hire Doug Marrone as HC, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

And if you thought that was enough Syracuse for you, NOPE.

And this! Jaguars also hiring their former HC Tom Coughlin as Executive VP of Football Operations, per source. Marrone and Coughlin in Jax. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

So we’ll have a SU pairing in Jacksonville. Tom Coughlin was rumored to be a candidate for

Jacksonville, but gets an even loftier job.

This makes a lot more sense on multiple levels. Coughlin is 70 years old and realistically had three years tops. So the fact that he got a three year deal is perfect on multiple facets.

It also prevents the Jaguars from being in an awkward position in three years when they’d have to hire a replacement coach. While Marrone (52) is much more fit to run a team.

This may sound like a hot take, but it’s far from. This Jaguars job is the best one in the NFL. Great young talent, early draft picks, and a very weak division. Actually the worst division in football, so if Marrone was going to rise up the ranks this is the place to do it.

