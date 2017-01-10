Dover Advanced Auto Robbed

By Tyler Zulli -
The Dover Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an Advanced Auto Monday night. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. when two white men entered the South DuPont Highway shop, wearing all black clothes and ski masks. They both were armed with handguns as well. The two demanded cash from the two employees working there before running across Route 13 and got into an unknown car. The investigation is ongoing, and any information should be sent to the Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.

Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

