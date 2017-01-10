Dover Advanced Auto Robbed

The Dover Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at an Advanced Auto Monday night. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. when two white men entered the South DuPont Highway shop, wearing all black clothes and ski masks. They both were armed with handguns as well. The two demanded cash from the two employees working there before running across Route 13 and got into an unknown car. The investigation is ongoing, and any information should be sent to the Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.