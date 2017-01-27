Dover Home Invasion

Three men are being looked for in Dover after breaking into a home on the 1000 block of Nathaniel Mitchell Road. One of them confronted the 77-year-old woman who lived there, threatening her with a handgun, and demanded money. The other two went into the basement, ransacking a room. The three left the house with no cash, and it is unclear if they stole anything. The first man was described as 5-feet-5 inches. The second was taller, at 5-feeet-10 inches, weighing about 220 pounds. There was no description on the third man. Any additional information should be sent to the Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.