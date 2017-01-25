Dover Mall Could Get Expansion

Expansion of the Dover Mall may be coming if a new connector road is constructed first. The project would create a collector-distributor road from Scarborough Road, running parallel with Route 1. The mall would design the roadway while DelDOT complete it. A 50 cent toll would help pay for the $31 million project. A new “Power Center”, involving new stores and retailers, could be constructed along with the road. Currently, construction isn’t set to start for another 10 years or so, but could get a significant push forward, using a public-private initiative.