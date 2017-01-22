Dover Man Arrested After 6-Hour Standoff with Police

A Dover man was arrested after a nearly 6-hour standoff with Dover Police. Police say it started Saturday morning around 9:30 after witnesses saw 33 year old Joseph Cornell chasing and striking a female victim a several times. He then forced the victim in the Forest Street home and refused to answer police when they arrived. The victim and a male witness left the home voluntarily, but Cornell refused to surrender. After 4 hours gas was deployed into the home. Then the Special Operations Response or SORT Team went in – locating Cornell in the attic. He is charged with 3rd degree assault and resisting arrest.