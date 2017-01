The Dover Police arrested a man Tuesday after they were forced to chase him on foot. 25-year-old Anthony Ridgeway ran as police approached him, but was caught. He had 4 grams of marijuana in his possession. Ridgeway also left behind a .32 caliber revolver during the chase. His bond from a prior case has been revoked, and is now being held on $30,000 bond for possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, among others.