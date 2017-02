A Dover man was arrested by K9 officers after running from a burglary scene last week. 38-year-old Henry Fordham had attempted to steal from a house in the Unit Block of South Governors Street just after 7 p.m. when police contacted him. He ran, but was caught by K9 Gerome on West Division Street. When police tried to handcuff Fordham, he but an officer. Fordham was charged with attempted burglary and resisting arrest, among others.