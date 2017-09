Dover Police have arrested 37 year old Justus Ramos of Dover, after a robbery at the Dollar General in the Hamlet Shopping Center on Thursday. Police say Ramos entered the store and pulled a knife and demanded cash – then drove off with the money in a dark blue Hyundai SUV. Police spotted Ramos’s SUV at McDonald’s, made a traffic stop and arrested Ramos. Police found heroin and the knife used in the robbery in the vehicle. Ramos is charged with 1st degree robbery and drug offenses.