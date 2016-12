The Dover Police have arrested a man in connection with a fire of a vacant home in October. 22-year-old Steven Moran was at the home on North State Street on October 20 that was set on fire and caused $120,000 in damages. Moran provided a fake identity when questioned by police that night. It was determined that Moran, and other Dover homeless, were staying in the unoccupied house. Moran was charged with arson, burglary and criminal impersonation and is being held on $9,000 bond.