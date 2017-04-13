Dover Man Arrested On 9 Possession Offenses

A Dover man was arrested Tuesday morning after police raided his house, concluding a two month drug investigation. 31-year-old Felipe Goicuria was arrested in the 400 block of Barrister Place after police found 209 grams of marijuana, 850 bags of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, additional packaged heroin, .44 Magnum ammon and a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Goicuria was charged nine possession offenses as well as being a local fugitive. He is being held at James T Vaughn on $912,000 bond.