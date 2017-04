A Dover man was taken to the hospital after being shot Monday morning. Dover Police were called to an alley between Sussex Avenue and Collins Driver for a shooting that happened around 1:15 a.m. Police couldn’t find the victim, but found his car. The man was later found and taken to Bayhealth with gunshot wounds to the arm, stomach and leg. A K9 unit search his car and found65 grams of marijuana and .22 revolver. The victim was charged with possession of drugs and guns.