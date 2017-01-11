Dover Man Shot Dead In Fight

One man is dead and two are wanted after a shooting took place at a Dover area apartment. 31-year-old Javan Cale was killed after he was shot multiple in the chest at the Clearfield Apartments Tuesday night. Cale and the pair got into a fight, and began shooting at each other. After shooting Cale, the two suspects left the apartment in an unknown direction. Cale was taken to Kent General Hospital where he later died. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information should be sent to the Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.