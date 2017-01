A shooting outside the Courtside Apartments on Courtside Drive in Dover just before midnight Friday left no one but a vehicle struck several times. Dover Police say a 45 year old man was sitting in his car when a small, dark-colored sedan pulled alongside and someone inside began firing. The victim was not hit – the suspect dove off. If you have information – contact Dover Police (302-736-7111) or Crime Stoppers (800-TIP-3333).