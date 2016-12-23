Dover Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed

The Dover Police are investigating an armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver that occurred Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 9 p.m., when a 35-year-old delivery driver was bringing food to the 100 Block of Holmes Street. He went inside the house, where two men waited for him with bandanas covering their faces, one holding a gun. They stole cash, a cell phone, an iPod, and the food from the driver before he was ordered to leave. They then ran themselves. The investigation is ongoing, and any additional information should be sent to Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.