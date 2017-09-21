Dover police arrest 3 on gun, drug charges

The Dover Police Department arrested three people on drugs and firearms charge this week following an investigation by the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit. Officers observed individuals leave an apartment on Par Haven Drive, and subsequently performed a traffic stop. They found a gram and a half of marijuana on the driver, Brentney Birkett, 124 bags of heroin on a passenger, Anthony Clark. A second passenger Michael Taylor was also detained during the stop. Afterwards, officers obtained a warrant and searched the apartment on Par Haven Drive, finding a loaded handgun belonging to Taylor. All three were arrested without incident.