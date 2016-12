After nearly three years as the Dover Police Chief, Paul Bernat is retiring from the Dover Police Department. Since 2014, Bernat has worked to better Dover with programs such as the Police Prosecution Project and the Dover drug drop. He also sought for more funding for officers and brought back the Cadet program. Bernat’s retirement will take effect January 17. An acting chief of police will be appointed by Mayor Christiansen on January 10 and will serve until a permanent chief is found.