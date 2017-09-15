Dover police investigate early morning shooting

The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. Around 3:45 AM officers responded to the first block of North New Street for a shots fired report. A short time later, officers were notified that a 32-year old male victim drove to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital Emergency Department with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. The victim underwent surgery and is reported to be in stable condition. Police say the suspect was described as a black male, wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police Department.