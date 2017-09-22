Dover Police investigate multiple robberies over past week

The Dover Police Department is investigating 3 separate burglaries that occurred over the past few days. On Tuesday evening, a burglar cut the screen of a home on Upland Avenue, stealing cash from the bedroom. On Wednesday afternoon, a 78-year old woman came home to find a burglar in her residence. The man took the woman’s purse off of her shoulder, knocking her to the ground in the process, and then ran off. Then early Thursday morning, someone broke into Wesley Chapel. There was a woman was in the basement of the chapel when someone broke through plywood covering the window. She ran into the hallway and called police, the suspect took a laptop and ran away. Anyone with information about any of the burglaries is asked to contact Dover Police Department.