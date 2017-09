An armed robbery that occurred early this (Sat) morning in Dover is under investigation. Dover Police say a black man went into the Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road just after 5am, showed a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash – in a black Toyota Camry with a female driver. The suspect was wearing a dark shirt, ball cap, plaid pajama pants and slippers. If you have information – contact Dover Police or Crime Stoppers.