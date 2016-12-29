Dover Police Urge Against Warming Up Car

The Dover Police have issued a warning to you as the winter months loom about early morning car thefts. The police are urging you to consider skipping out on letting your car run to warm it up on these chilly winter mornings to avoid getting it stolen. Never leave your car running with the keys in the ignition if you aren’t nearby. Make sure to keep valuable out of site as well, as they’ll increase the target on your car. Finally, if your car has an alar or other anti-theft device, make sure to use it.