A Dover teen has been arrested on a variety of drug and robbery charges after a traffic stop on Route 14 near Milford. Delaware State Police learned that 18 year old Darus Young is connected to two armed robberies in January that occurred at the Valero on Bay Road in Milford and the Family Dollar in Frederica. When he was arrested, he was in possession of crack cocaine and heroin and drug paraphernalia. He is also wanted in Sussex County in connection with 5 other armed robberies.