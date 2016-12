Dover woman was arrested after cutting a man with a broken bottle. 46-year-old Stephanie Jones used a broken bottle to cut a 50-year-old man’s face and neck after an argument broke out in the area of West Reed and South New Streets. The man was taken to Kent General and is being treated for his injuries. Jones turned herself in Thursday, and was charged with first degree assault and possession of deadly weapon. Bond information is not available, but she was later released.