Dow Chemical beats Street 4Q forecasts

Dow Chemical Co. (DOW) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $13.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.48 billion.

Dow Chemical shares have risen 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 3 percent. The stock has climbed 43 percent in the last 12 months.

