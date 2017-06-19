Dow Opens At Intraday Record As Technology Stocks Mount a Rebound

U.S. stocks opened firmly in positive territory Monday, with the Dow industrials hitting a fresh record in early trade as technology shares staged a modest rebound after a bout of recent weakness. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose 58 points, or 0.3%, at 21,438, briefly logging an intraday record of 21,457.19. The S&P 500 index added 9 points, or 0.4%, to trade at 2,442, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 44 points, or 0.7%, at 6,196. Shares of Amazon.com Inc. , which on Friday announced its blockbuster merger with Whole Foods Market Inc. , and shares of Apple Inc. , led the way higher. The S&P 500’s technology sector was the best early performer among its 11 sectors, up 0.9%, with a popular exchange-traded fund that tracks that sector, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF , up 0.9%.

