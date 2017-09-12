DowDuPont and US Bancorp climb while Cooper Cos. slides

NEW YORK – Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
DowDuPont Inc., up $1.67 to $68.52
The chemicals company changed some details of its breakup plan after pressure from activist investors.
U.S. Bancorp, up 69 cents to $51.57
Banks rose along with bond yields and interest rates.
Cooper Cos., down $3.36 to $250.03
The surgical products and contact lens maker will buy Teva’s Paragard intrauterine device for $1.1 billion.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., up $1.08 to $32.63
The company said it will build a new automated tire facility in Luxembourg.
Apple Inc., down 64 cents to $160.86
The tech giant released details on the newest model iPhone.
Sage Therapeutics Inc., down $12.12 to $76.40
The company said an experimental epilepsy treatment failed in a late-stage clinical trial.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.14 to $144.07
The drugmaker said it will cut 20 percent of its jobs as it restructures its business.
Eversource Energy, down $1.47 to $62.64
Utility companies, which pay large dividends, lagged the market as bond yields increased.