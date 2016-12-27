Dozens shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

Chicago turned into a virtual war zone over the holiday weekend — with 55 people shot, a dozen of them fatally.

The shootings — many of which targeted gangbangers as they were celebrating Christmas with their families — took place between 4:50 p.m. Friday and the same time Monday.

More than a dozen of the victims were in serious or critical condition, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“We had a reprehensible amount of shootings and murders,’’ a furious Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Many, he said, were “deliberate and planned shootings by one gang against another.

“They were targeted knowing fully well that individuals would be at the homes of family and friends celebrating the holidays. This was followed by several acts of retaliation.”

Johnson wants to see gun-toting gangsters get more hard time. He called on legislators to “give judges the autonomy to sentence repeat gun offenders to the upper end of the gun-sentencing range.”

READ MORE FROM THE NY POST.