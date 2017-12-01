DPH Closes Unpermitted Selbyville Tattoo Parlor

An unpermitted tattoo parlor in Selbyville has been closed by the Division of Public Health. Officials say the tattoo operation – which included tattooing and body piercing – was running out of a barber shop, which has also been closed due to grossly unsanitary conditions. Health officials advise anyone who has received tattooing or other body art services at this location to contact their health care provider to be evaluated for hepatitis and HIV through the use of unsterile equipment. Public Health officials have no way to contact clients as no records were kept by the business.

Delawareans served by the illegal operation can also contact the DPH Communicable Disease Bureau at 302-744-1050 if they have questions about potential transmission risks.