DPH Tabs New Dental Head

A new dentist has been chosen to lead the Division of Public Health’s Bureau of Oral Health and Dental Services. The Division tabbed Dr. Nicholas Conte as its head. Conte was most recently the Director of Clinical Research and Education for Dentsply Sirona. DPH also added three new dental programs within Delaware Schools. The Seal-A-Smile Program brings dental care to elementary schools through a state of the art mobile dental van. Delaware Smile Check is designed to help children who are not receiving regular dental care. And the School Linked Program allows students to leave school during lunch time and go to the nearest state service center for full dental care.