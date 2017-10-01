Draft order set; Mets to pick No. 6

• Draft coverage

The Tigers have selected No. 2 overall three times. In 2004, they got Justin Verlander with the second pick; in 1990, that selection netted them Tony Clark; and in 1976, they took southpaw Pat Underwood, who went 13-18 with a 4.43 ERA in four big league seasons, all with the Tigers.

The Giants narrowly missed out on nabbing their first No. 1 pick ever and becoming the first team in MLB history to pick first after making the postseason the previous year.

Last June, the Twins picked first and took California high school shortstop Royce Lewis, after many thought they were deciding between Hunter Greene and Brendan McKay. They signed Lewis for $6.725 million, a good amount lower than the pick value assigned for the top selection of $7.77 million.

After the Tigers and Giants, the rest of the top 10 will be the Phillies, White Sox, Reds, Mets, Padres, Braves, A’s and Pirates. The Reds, Padres, Braves, A’s and Phillies will all be picking in the Top 10 for a second straight season. Those picking in the top 10 will not lose their first-round pick should they sign a qualifying free agent from another team.

Scouts spent the summer getting to really know the Class of 2018 during the high school showcase circuit, as well as through USA Baseball’s 18U and Collegiate National Teams, not to mention the elite college Cape Cod League. Much will change between now and June, but some of the best talent includes University of Florida right-hander Brady Singer, Georgia high school right-hander Ethan Hankins and SoCal prep shortstop Brice Turang.

First-round Draft order for 2018 Draft order is based on the reverse order of the 2017 regular-season standings, with 2016 records used to break ties.

1. Tigers (64-98, .395)

2. Giants (64-98, .395)

3. Phillies (66-96, .407)

4. White Sox (67-95, .414)

5. Reds (68-94, .420)

6. Mets (70-92, .432)

7. Padres (71-91, .438)

8. Braves (72-90, .444)

9. Athletics (75-87, .463)

10. Pirates (75-87, .463)

11. Orioles (75-87, .463)

12. Blue Jays (76-86, .469)

13. Marlins (77-85, .475)

14. Mariners (78-84, .481)

15. Rangers (78-84, .481)

16. Rays (80-82, .494)

17. Angels (80-82, .494)

18. Royals (80-82, .494)

19. Cardinals (83-79, .512)

20. Twins (85-77, .525)

21. Brewers (86-76, .531)

22. Rockies (87-75, .537)

23. Yankees (91-71, .562)

24. Cubs (92-70, .568)

25. D-backs (93-69, .574)

26. Red Sox (93-69, .574)

27. Nationals (97-65, .599)

28. Astros (101-61, .623)

29. Indians (102-60, .630)

30. Dodgers (104-58, .642)