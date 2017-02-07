DraftKings daily picks: Fantasy basketball lineup – February 7

Last night there were six players whose salaries were $10,000 or higher, and we saw 11 players eclipse the 50 FP mark. Tonight we have a small slate of just three games and only one player over the $10K mark, James Harden at $13,300. He’ll be highly-owned tonight and you might have to choose between running Harden and a super-value play or distributing that money equally between two of the higher-priced players on the board tonight like Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker.

There are a few key injuries to keep your eye on that will affect how you build your lineups tonight. Deron Williams missed last night’s game against the Nuggets, but he could return tonight. That would at least slow down the Yogi Ferrell train, if not derail it. Cody Zeller will likely remain sidelined with a quad injury so Frank Kaminsky should get the start again for Charlotte. Damian Lillard tweaked his ankle, and although he carries a probable tag heading into tonight’s game, he is likely to play based on multiple reports.

To keep up with all of FanSided’s DFS NBA coverage head over to the fantasy basketball hub where each day you can find a post like this tailored for DraftKings as well as one specifically designed for usage on FanDuel. In this post, all salary and “fantasy points” references are to DraftKings scoring system and salaries. If you have any additional questions or thoughts or are looking for updates as we approach tipoff, follow @FanSidedFantasy on Twitter or you can follow my account @matt_locascio.

Let’s take a look at your best options for both studs and value players at each position.

High Salary PG

James Harden – Houston Rockets ($13,300) : Harden is far and away the most expensive player on the board tonight, and as such will be heavily owned. If you own Harden tonight you’ll have to separate yourself by hitting on your value picks or skipping Harden altogether. The matchup against Orlando looks good on paper. They rank in the bottom half for opposing points allowed per game, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. But Harden wasn’t able to take advantage of it earlier this year when he missed all eight of his long-range shots and scored just 14 points. After his near-100 FP effort against the Sixers, Harden fell into a two-game slump but roared back to life 70+ FP efforts against Atlanta and Chicago in his last two games. He’ll have to have a third-straight game like that to hit value with his hefty salary.

Damian Lillard – Portland Trailblazers ($8,600) : As we mentioned in the intro, Lillard is listed as probable for tonight’s game after tweaking his ankle, so keep an eye on breaking news for his status. Lillard threw up a dud against the Mavs last week, hitting on just 4-20 shots and converting only one of his eight three-point shots. He scored a mere 13 points that night, totaling just 34.5 FP. He bounced back nicely against OKC by registering 49.75 FP, and he’s averaged just over 43 FP per game against the Mavs this season. It seems like it’s been forever since Lillard posted a monster game, but he did have one early in the season against Dallas when he scored 42 points, which still stands as his highest-scoring game of the year. Dallas is also the only team on a back-to-back tonight, and Deron Williams could return to the lineup.

Kemba Walker – Charlotte Hornets ($8,500) : Walker and the Hornets have a sweet matchup against the Nets, who are by far the worst defensive team on the slate tonight. The porous Brooklyn D has not translated into success for Walker so far this season, averaging just over 33 FP per game. I don’t like the odds of the Nets holding Walker down yet again, and he’s at home tonight where excels. He’ll be up against some combination of Isaiah Whitehead and Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kemba simply has to torch Brooklyn at least once this year. For those not wanting to spend up on Harden and those leery about Lillard’s ankle, Kemba is a great alternative. He’s coming off two subpar performances, but look for him to post a big game tonight.

CJ McCollum – Portland Trailblazers ($7,300) : Like Lillard, McCollum hasn’t dominated against the Mavs overall this season, averaging just 29 FP against them over three games. But he had a huge 28/7/6 line against them last week and he has a high ceiling at a very reasonable price. Dallas is also the worst team in the NBA in defending the three-point shot. You can run McCollum at PG or SG, and he deserves consideration because he is just one of three players priced in the $7K range tonight, and he has the potential to post a 50 FP game against Dallas.

High Value PG

Yogi Ferrell – Dallas Mavericks ($6,000) : Ferrell has been quite the surprise since signing with the Mavs and he’s taken full advantage of Deron Williams’ injury, stepping right into the starting lineup and putting up some big games. But the salary isn’t 3, 4, or 5K anymore. Ferrell will cost you $6K now, and there is a possibility that Williams could return for tonight’s game. But if Williams is out again it would be hard not to play Ferrell tonight. Portland is horrid on defense and Ferrell smoked them last week for a killer 32/2/5 line, including an astounding 9/11 from downtown. This is a simple call: if Williams is out again Ferrell should be in your lineup. He’s averaging 37 minutes per game and over 33 FP per game with Williams out of the lineup.

Elfrid Payton – Orlando Magic ($5,700) : Payton is simply one of the most volatile players in DFS. Case in point: he scored just 14.5 FP in his last game against Atlanta, who went out and let Utah score 120 on them last night. Payton has everything he needs to post big numbers. He’s still getting big minutes and hasn’t had a game with less than 10 shots since early-January. He’s off to a brutal start for February, shooting just 38% from the floor and missing all his three attempts over the last three games. Payton at just $5700 offers a buy-low option for a player with a lofty ceiling. He’s got to pull out of his mini-slump at some point, and he’s a good play for GPPs.

Sean Kilpatrick – Brooklyn Nets ($4,300) : Kilpatrick loves playing against the Hornets, averaging over 33 FP per game against them, which is almost 10 above his season average. Brooklyn is mostly a big mess and Kilpatrick’s playing time is all over the place, but with Caris Levert out again Kilpatrick should be in line for somewhere around 30 minutes tonight. He’s played 26 and 32 minutes, respectively, in his last two games, shooting over 50% from the floor and downtown during that span. He’ll get starter minutes at a low price against a team he’s done well against. He represents a very solid play tonight according to the numbers.

High Salary SG

James Harden – Houston Rockets ($13,300) : As we mentioned in the high salary PG section, Harden is the most expensive player on the board tonight but also has the highest ceiling. People will be all over him tonight even at the high salary because he is the only player priced at over $10K tonight. If you own Harden tonight you’ll have to separate yourself by hitting on your value picks or — GASP! — skipping Harden altogether. The matchup against Orlando looks good on paper. They rank in the bottom half for opposing points allowed per game, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. But Harden wasn’t able to take advantage of it earlier this year when he missed all eight of his long-range shots and scored just 14 points. After his near-100 FP effort against the Sixers, Harden fell into a two-game slump but roared back to life 70+ FP efforts against Atlanta and Chicago in his last two games. He’ll have to have a third-straight game like that to hit value with his hefty salary.

Nicholas Batum – Charlotte Hornets ($7,600) : Batum has been a bit cold of late — he hasn’t topped 40 FP in a game since Jan. 27 — but he’s played well against Brooklyn all year averaging over 40 FP per game against them. His salary dipped to $6,400 against the Jazz but shot up to $7,600 for tonight’s game. Batum was a must-play when Kemba Walker was out earlier this year, but his numbers suffered for most of February. Still, Batum has a great matchup against a team he’s had a lot of success against, and we know he can put up some huge games if he’s given the usage. He’s also excelled when playing on two days rest, which he is tonight. A Kemba-Batum backcourt will cost you just a bit more than Harden by himself, something to keep in mind when filling out your lineups tonight.

CJ McCollum – Portland Trailblazers ($7,300) : As we mentioned in the high salary PG section, McCollum fared all that well against the Mavs overall this season, averaging just 29 FP against them over three games. But he had a huge 28/7/6 line against them last week and he has a high ceiling at a very reasonable price. Dallas is also the worst team in the NBA in defending the three-point shot. You can roster McCollum at PG or SG, and he deserves consideration because he is just one of three players priced in the $7K range tonight, and he has the potential to post a 50 FP game against Dallas, the only team playing tonight on a back-to-back.

High Value SG

Seth Curry – Dallas Mavericks ($5,900) : Curry’s not my favorite option for value at SG tonight, but there’s no denying he can go big when he gets hot, much like that other Curry. But he doesn’t always fill out the peripherals very much — rebounds, steals, blocks — and when he’s not super hot it’s hard for him to hit value at a salary of almost $6K. Case in point was his game against Portland last week. He shot the ball well (7-12) and got plenty of playing time. He scored 19 points but ended up with just 26.25 FP. And while Portland is brutal at defending the three and allow more points per game than just a few other teams, Curry has averaged just 19 FP against them over three contests. Curry is someone worth playing on such a short slate because he can go big, but you have to decide whether he’ll do that tonight.

Wesley Matthews – Dallas Mavericks ($5,800) : Matthews might be higher owned than Curry tonight because he posted a 27/6/3 game against Portland last week that was good for 39.5 FP. Matthews’ playing time will also remain unaffected should Deron Williams return tonight, but the same can’t be said about Curry. Would Carlisle run some with Ferrell and Williams in the back court and Wes at the 3? It’s possible. Matthews also has a 56.5% three-point tendency, and that bodes well against the Blazers, who are awful at defending against long-range shooters.

Eric Gordon – Houston Rockets ($5,400) : Gordon is like most scorers when it comes to DFS. Since he doesn’t accumulate many points from defensive stats he’s got to score big to make him hit value. He hoisted 20 shots against Orlando earlier this season and he’s taken 10 three-point attempts in each of his last three games. Orlando is in the bottom third of the league when it comes to defending the three and Gordon is shooting over 42% from long range at home. Even though he comes off the bench he still gets 30 minutes per game, and he’s a solid option on paper tonight.

Sean Kilpatrick – Brooklyn Nets ($4,300) : Kilpatrick can be rostered at either PG or SG and with Caris Levert out again Kilpatrick should get plenty of run. He also loves playing against the Hornets, averaging over 33 FP per game against them — almost 10 above his season average.He’s played 26 and 32 minutes, respectively, in his last two games, shooting over 50% from the floor and downtown during that span. He’ll get starter minutes at a low price against a team he’s done well against. He represents a very solid play tonight according to the numbers.

High Salary SF

Nicholas Batum – Charlotte Hornets ($7,600) : There are only two high salary option at SF tonight and Batum is one of them. As we mentioned in the high salary SG section, Batum has been a bit cold of late and hasn’t topped 40 FP in a game since Jan. 27. But he’s played well against Brooklyn all year averaging over 40 FP per game against them. His salary dipped to $6,400 against the Jazz but shot up to $7,600 for tonight’s game. Batum was a must-play when Kemba Walker was out earlier this year, but his numbers suffered for most of February. Still, Batum has a great matchup against a team he’s had a lot of success against, and we know he can put up some huge games if he’s given the usage. He’s also excelled when playing on two days rest, which he is tonight.

Harrison Barnes – Dallas Mavericks ($6,400) : HB is the only other option besides Batum at a salary of over $6K. He’s available to be played at SF or PF, though he is a bit out of place as a 4, at least on offense. Barnes is fairly steady and occasionally busts out for a big game or 40 FP of more, but like Eric Gordon at SG, Barnes relies too much on scoring to consistently post big numbers. I’ve listed him here because of the lack of big money options at SF and his favorable matchup tonight, but I prefer Batum here as well as some of the value SFs.

High Value SF

Wesley Matthews – Dallas Mavericks ($5,800) : We have Matthews in our high value SG section, and he’s also a solid play at SF depending on your other lineup selections. He put up a huge 27/6/3 game against Portland last week that was good for 39.5 FP. Matthews’ playing time will also remain unaffected should Deron Williams return tonight, but the same can’t be said about Curry. Would Carlisle run some with Ferrell and Williams in the backcourt and Wes at the 3? It’s possible. Matthews also has a 56.5% three-point tendency, and that bodes well against the Blazers, who are awful at defending against long-range shooters.

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist – Charlotte Hornets ($5,100) : MKG can be a maddening player to roster, and his limitations are well known. His usage rate is just under 15% and even Cody Zeller’s is higher. He’s never been a reliable scorer and usually doesn’t get large shot totals. But one thing MKG has done is continuously take advantage of his matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. He’s had some of his biggest games of the year against them, averaging a double-double and shooting almost 60% over three games. He had 17 and 14 in their last matchup, tallying 40.5 FP in the process. He can disappear at times but he seems to make the most of his PT against the hapless Nets.

Joe Harris – Brooklyn Nets ($3,000) : Harris certainly is a risky play due to his volatility, but with Caris Levert out Harris could see 20 or more minutes again tonight, just as he has the last two games. He doesn’t need to do all that much to hit value at the minimum salary, but he can put up some severe duds like his last game, where he made just one shot and scored only 8 FP. But just the game before he posted 24 FP. If you’re looking to make a studs and duds lineup and need a minimum salary player for value, Harris is an option that might help you roster one more big name. But again, it is a risk.

High Salary PF

Harrison Barnes – Dallas Mavericks ($6,400) : HB is the only other option besides Serge Ibaka at a salary of over $6K for the power forward position, and he’s also available to be played at SF. As we mentioned before, Barnes is fairly steady and occasionally busts out for a big game of 40 FP or more, but he relies too much on scoring to consistently post big numbers. I’ve listed him here because of the lack of big money options at PF and his favorable matchup tonight, but expect more of a solid performance than a spectacular one.

Serge Ibaka – Orlando Magic ($6,200) : Ibaka is the only other PF over $6K tonight, and although he now resides in the Eastern Conference, he is certainly very familiar with the Rockets from his time in OKC. He put up a double-double against Houston this year, and he recently strung together three games of 40 FP or more. He had a game to forget against Atlanta last weekend, playing just 24 minutes and posting only 10 FP. I like him better than Barnes here because he’s up against Ryan Anderson, which almost undoubtedly ensures he will get double-digits on the glass. Houston vs. Orlando also has the highest point total of the night, so I like the chances that Ibaka gets back to a 35 or 40 FP night.

High Value PF

Trevor Booker – Brooklyn Nets ($5,000) : Booker went through a down period near the end of January, but he started off February with two solid games, followed by a huge game against the Raptors on Sunday, when he amassed 38 FP in just 26 minutes. It was his first 30+ FP game in weeks and Booker has since moved to the bench with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson starting. RHJ has been up and down though and it’s not surprising when Booker gets more run than him. On such a short slate with few high ceiling players at PF, Booker deserves your consideration tonight.

Dirk Nowitzki – Dallas Mavericks ($5,000) : Dirk’s scoring output over the last four games: 9, 9, 8, 8. Four straight games not scoring in double digits is bizarre, even if he is no longer the prime Dirk. He had scored in double figures in 12 or 13 games before his mini-slump, including a couple of 30+ FP games. Dirk should start seeing double-digit shot attempts again, and his FP totals will go up in the process. As for tonight, the Mavs are the only team on a back-to-back and Dirk has not fared well in those situations this year. But he’s Dirk, he’s due, and he has a solid matchup tonight. If this was a big slate I wouldn’t consider him very much, but the pickings are slim at PF tonight.

Frank Kaminsky – Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) : Throwing Kaminsky in your lineup might depend on the status of Cody Zeller, so keep an eye on that as we move closer to tip. Kaminsky started against Utah and played 32 minutes, the most he’s played since November. He put up 24 FP against Utah, one of the best frontcourt defending teams in the NBA. His matchup gets much easier tonight against the Nets and if Zeller is out I definitely want a 30+ minutes Kaminsky in my lineups. He’s good for the occasional big game, evidenced by the 40-burger he put up against GS last week. Any big man playing 30+ minutes against Brooklyn at a value price deserves consideration.

High Salary C

Brook Lopez – Brooklyn Nets ($7,000) : Lopez is the highest-priced center on the board tonight and should have a decent matchup against Frank Kaminsky if Cody Zeller remains out. Lopez can fill the stat sheet at times, even though he is not a good rebounder for his size. Still, when you look down the list of centers tonight there are only a few that can go big over 40 FP and he is one of them. He always gets double-digit shot attempts and can add some FP in steals, assists, and blocks.

Nikola Vucevic – Orlando Magic ($6,800) : Vucevic has moved back into the starting lineup of late and he’s average 37 FP per game over the last ten days. He’s usually good for double-digit shot attempts and double-digit rebound totals. He also has a very high ceiling as evidenced by his 57.5 FP game against Toronto last week. He had an off night against Houston earlier in the year when he connected on just 4-15 from the floor, but I expect him to be close to a 40 FP game tonight in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Serge Ibaka – Orlando Magic ($6,200) : Vuccy’s teammate Ibaka is the only other C over $6K tonight, and although he now resides in the Eastern Conference, he is certainly very familiar with the Rockets from his time in OKC. As we wrote earlier, he put up a double-double against Houston this year, and he recently strung together three games of 40 FP or more. He had a game to forget against Atlanta last weekend, playing just 24 minutes and posting only 10 FP. But the whole team fell apart that night, not just Ibaka. He’s up against Ryan Anderson, which almost undoubtedly ensures he will get double-digits on the glass. Houston vs. Orlando also has the highest point total of the night, so I like the chances that Ibaka gets back to a 35 or 40 FP night.

High Value C

Mason Plumlee – Portland Trailblazers ($5,900) : Plumlee’s salary has dipped below $6K again, which means he’s cooled off considerably of late. He’s averaged 30 FP per game against Dallas this year in three contests, and he is able to fill out the stat sheet. He’s a good passer, can block some shots, and runs the floor very well. He also doesn’t put up too many stinkers, so he’s never going to completely ruin a lineup even if he doesn’t go big. But with Dallas on a back-to-back and no Andrew Bogut to worry about, I expect Plumlee to surpass 30 FP tonight, if not breakout for even more.

Frank Kaminsky – Charlotte Hornets ($4,700) : As we previously mentioned, putting Kaminsky in your lineup might depend on the status of Cody Zeller, so keep an eye on that as we move toward tip. Kaminsky started against Utah and played 32 minutes, the most he’s played since November. He put up 24 FP against them, and they are one of the best frontcourt defending teams in the NBA. His matchup gets much easier tonight against the Nets and if Zeller is out I definitely want a 30+ minutes Kaminsky in my lineups. He’s good for the occasional big game, evidenced by the 40+ effort he had against GS last week. Any big man playing 30+ minutes against Brooklyn at a value price deserves consideration.

Nene Hilario – Houston Rockets ($3,100) : Nene dialed back the clock for a bit last week with back-to-back 30+ FP games. Houston does have Clint Capela back and he’s been getting 30+ minutes per game recently, and they also have Montrezl Harrell. So Nene is a risky play but quite possibly a sneaky one too. Orlando does an awful job defending against opposing centers and Nene usually adds value when he gets enough run. That’s the big question you have to answer before adding him tonight. If you think he gets 20 or so minutes tonight after sitting out the last game, then he should be in play at just $3,100.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on