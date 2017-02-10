DraftKings daily picks: Fantasy hockey lineup February 10

The NHL has an easy slate with an two game schedule this Friday. Get your DFS fantasy hockey roster set by checking out FanSided’s DraftKings daily picks.

After a busy 11 game slate on Thursday, the NHL will be far less busy on Friday Feb. 10. Friday will feature just two games on the schedule, but DraftKings knows no days off. With very limited options, picking your DFS fantasy hockey lineup can be difficult. Allow us at FanSided to help you with our daily picks and suggestions.

Tonight’s DraftKings rosters will lock in place at 8:00 PM ET with two games slated to start at that time. Because there’s only two games on Friday, there will only be one league. Here’s tonight’s schedule.

All Day (starts at 8:00 p.m. EST)

Chicago Blackhawks at Winnipeg Jets Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild

If you like to stack your lineup, the Lightning versus Wild matchup is one-sided, tilted towards the home team. On the other hand, the Blackhawks versus Jets game could be a high scoring one, making it a very tempting option. I’ll walk you through the best salary and value options. Slides will be broken down by position.

With those pregame ceremonies aside, let’s drop the puck on tonight’s fantasy hockey daily picks with a look at the best centers.

High Salary Centers

Jonathan Toews – Chicago Blackhawks ($6,100): Toews is a strong option going against the Winnipeg Jets. He has a three game point streak with five points during that time. Toews has five goals and eight assists over his last 10 games. Moreover, he is averaging nearly three shots on goal per game over the same period.

Eric Staal – Minnesota Wild ($6,400): Staal has been ice-cold recently, but going against one of the coldest teams in the NHL, he’s a decent option. He has just four points over his last 10 games, averaging 2.1 fantasy hockey points over his last 10 games. Staal has 19 points in 24 home games this season.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets ($6,600): Scheifele is a staple for many DFS lineups. He’s one of the most consistently productive centers in the league. Even though Scheifele has been held off the scoresheet in his last two games, he’s a great option against the Blackhawks. In three games against them this season, he has two goals and two assists.

High Value Options

Erik Haula – Wild ($3,700): Haula has five points, including four goals, over his last 10 games. Moreover, he has 20 shots on goal during that time. Haula and the Wild are going against the Lightning, who rank 18th in fantasy hockey points allowed against centers.

Charlie Coyle – Wild ($5,500): After struggling a little bit, Coyle has rediscovered his game. He has four points (all assists) during his last two games. Against the Blackhawks, Coyle added four shots on goal.

Valtteri Filppula – Tampa Bay Lightning ($3,700): Filppula has been held off the scoresheet in his last five games. However, each of those games were at home. Filppula is a player more comfortable and productive on the road, averaging 2.6 fantasy hockey points per game away from home. He has 19 points in 27 road games.

Artem Anisimov – Blackhawks ($5,900): Anisimov is worth a look for your DFS lineup, particularly if you’re considering Patrick Kane. The two are on the same line, making them an attractive duo. Starting two guys on the same line is risky, but the payout could be huge.

High Salary Wings

Patrik Laine – Jets ($6,700): Laine is an intriguing option tonight. Despite being left scoreless in his last two outings, he does well against the Blackhawks. In four games against them, he has two goals and an assist. At home this season, Laine has 15 goals and eight assists for 23 points in 21 games.

Patrick Kane – Blackhawks ($7,700): Kane had been cold as of late, but he never stays cold for long. He has six points in his last 10 games, with four of them coming during his current three game point streak. Kane has 15 shots on goal during the point streak. He’s an expensive option, but one who’s well worth it.

Nikita Kucherov – Lightning ($6,900): The Lightning might be struggling this season, but Kucherov is having an extremely productive season with 53 points in 48 games. He has 11 points in his last seven games, notching at least one point in six of those games. Kucherov is riding a three game point streak, during which he has five points.

Mikael Granlund – Wild ($6,600): If the Wild have a star on offense, it’s Granlund. The transition to wing has given him a lot of confidence and he’s flourishing. Even though he’s been pointless in his past two games, Garlund still has 12 points over his last 10 games. At home, he has 24 points in 24 games.

Artemi Panarin – Blackhawks ($6,500): Double stacking wings is a bold strategy and it could make sense with Panarin and Kane. Both are expensive, but both are very productive. He has two points in four games against the Jets this season. Panarin has been a bit cold as of late, with just 16 shots and six points over his last 10 games.

High Value Wings

Jonathan Drouin – Lighting ($5,300): Drouin has been a huge bright spot for the Lightning with 34 points in 46 games. Over his last two games, he has 12 fantasy points, two goals, and an assist. Drouin’s a streaky scorer, so it might be wise to ride him until he cools off.

Nino Niederreiter – Wild ($5,300): The Wild have a lot of value forward options. Niederreiter is the best of them with 40 points. He’s been feeling it lately with two consecutive multi-point outings. At home, Niederreiter has 21 points in 24 games. Over his last three games, he has 13 shots on goal.

Jason Pominville – Wild ($4,200): Pominville is the definition of streaky, and right now, he’s scorching hot. He has at least one point in nine of his last 10 outings with 14 points. Pominville is a must start until he cools off.

Ryan Hartman – Blackhawks ($4,100): Recently, Hartman has been on fire. He’s riding a three game goal streak and he has at least four shots on goal in each of his last four games. With 23 points in 50 games, Hartman’s quietly having a pretty nice rookie season.

Richard Panik – Blackhawks ($4,000): Panik has been getting playing time with Toews lately. Toews has been red-hot, so Panik’s a solid utility option. He has six points over his last 10 games.

High Salary Defensemen

Victor Hedman – Lightning ($5,600): Hedman has been arguably the most important player to the Lightning this season. He plays in all situations and is quite productive. Hedman has seven points over his last 10 games and 44 points overall.

Dustin Byfuglien – Jets ($6,300): A fantasy hockey point producing machine, Byfuglien blocks shots, puts up shots on goal, and gets on the scoresheet. He has 34 points this season to go along with 95 blocked shots and 167 shots on goal. Over his last 10 games, Byfuglien has eight assists, 20 blocked shots, and 32 shots on goal.

Duncan Keith – Blackhawks ($5,400): Keith is riding a three game point streak. However, he’s a bit of a risky start because he has yet to score a goal away from the United Center this season. Also, Keith averages a full fantasy hockey point per game less on the road.

High Value Defensemen

Jacob Trouba – Jets ($5,300): Trouba has been a sneaky great fantasy hockey option this season. Over his last 10 games, he has at least 3.5 fantasy points in eight of them. Trouba used to be inconsistent, but this year, he’s been remarkably consistent.

Ryan Suter – Wild ($4,900): Suter is a steady fantasy option. You know what you’re going to get from him. While Suter doesn’t give you too much upside, there is some value in picking a guy who is consistently in the two to three point range.

Brent Seabrook – Blackhawks ($4,400): Unlike Keith, Seabrook does pretty well on the road. He has at least 3.5 fantasy hockey points per game in four of his last five games. With a lot of good forward options, going with a very cheap option with some upside is a smart idea.

Goalies

Devan Dubnyk – Wild ($8,200): Dubnyk is the best goalie available. Of course, he’s also the most expensive. Even though he’s been slumping (.891 save percentage over his last 10 games), Dubnyk allows under two goals per game at home. Going against a Lightning team who has struggled away from home, he’s a good bet despite his struggles.

Corey Crawford – Blackhawks ($7,700): Crawford is usually a solid start in fantasy hockey, but he’s a risky start tonight. The two-time Stanley Cup winner hasn’t done well against the Jets this season with two losses while allowing just under four goals per game. Still, Winnipeg has been slumping a bit, so he’s worth considering.

Connor Hellebuyck – Jets ($7,500): Pinching pennies is important, especially in the ultra expensive position of goaltender. Hellebuyck is an undeniably risky start, but it’s worth noting his success against the Blackhawks this season. In four games against them, he has a .961 save percentage. On the other hand, Chicago’s offense is firing on all cylinders. If you start Hellebuyck, you might want to avoid stacking your lineup with Blackhawks.

Ben Bishop – Lightning ($7,200): It’s not confirmed who’s starting for the Lightning tonight, but Bishop is the expected starter. He’s done relatively well on the road this season, as his .911 save percentage and 2.61 GAA away from home are both better than his home marks. Bishop is the cheapest option, but unless you’re feeling particularly bold, avoid him against the Wild.

