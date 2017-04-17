Drake accuses country club of racial profiling during Coachella trip

Drake is fuming after a recent stay at La Quinta, California’s Madison Club.

“The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella,” the rapper, 30, wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram early Monday with a snapshot of the facility’s logo.

Drake’s fans are also voicing their concerns in the comments of the post — many tagging the club, whose account is private. “It should never take this level of a spotlight to assess your mandate and employee compliance,” one commenter said.

According to the Madison Club’s website, it is located 100 miles south and east of Los Angeles and bills itself as an exclusive residential community for the rich and famous — including late A-listers Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Cary Grant and Bob Hope.

Drake performed at the annual music event during Future’s Saturday night set.

Requests for comment from Drake and the Madison Club were not returned.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.