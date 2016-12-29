Drake repels late charge, beats Loyola of Chicago 102-98

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) De’Antae McMurray had a career-high 24 points and Drake held off a late rally to beat Loyola of Chicago 102-98 in the Missouri Valley opener for both teams on Thursday night.

Reed Timmer added 23 points for the Bulldogs (3-10), who led from the 11:36 mark of the first half and had a 16-5 run to lead 89-69 with 4:41 left.

But Drake allowed the Ramblers (10-4) to score 16 straight in the next 2:39 to get to 89-85 and again within four at 96-92 with 53 seconds left.

Drake made 6 of 8 free throws from there to hold on for their second straight win after an eight-game losing streak. Billy Wampler added 16 points, Ore Arogundade scored 15 and Nick McGlynn 12.

Donte Ingram set career highs with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola. He made 12 of 18 from the field but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Ben Richardson added 22 points and Milton Doyle scored 12.