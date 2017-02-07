Drake to host 6 in 2017

(STATS) – Drake will play six home games, starting with a pair of night matchups, as part of an 11-game 2017 schedule that was announced on Tuesday.

The Pioneer Football League squad will open the season on Sept. 2 against South Dakota in the first visit by a Missouri Valley Football Conference team since Northern Iowa came to Des Moines in 2007. The Bulldogs also will host Southwestern College (Kansas) on Sept. 9 and then four PFL opponents: Valparaiso (Sept. 23), Dayton (Oct. 7), Davidson (Oct. 28) and Jacksonville (Nov. 18).

Drake coach Rick Fox enters his fourth season. His Bulldogs will try to build on last year’s 7-4 record, including a 6-2 third-place finish in the PFL.

2017 Drake Schedule

Sept. 2, South Dakota

Sept. 9, Southwestern College

Sept. 16, at South Dakota State

Sept. 23, Valparaiso*

Sept. 30, at Butler*

Oct. 7, Dayton*

Oct. 21, at Marist*

Oct. 28, Davidson*

Nov. 4, at San Diego*

Nov. 11, at Campbell*

Nov. 18, Jacksonville*

* – PFL game