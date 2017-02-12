Draymond Green and Stephen Curry wear cupcake shirts after win vs. Thunder

Pettiness was at an all-time high in Oklahoma City on Saturday night as the Thunder welcomed Kevin Durant and his Golden State Warriors back to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time this season.

Despite losing 130-114, Thunder fans weren’t afraid to share their displeasure with the franchise’s former superstar — calling him a “cupcake” for the majority of the game.

OKC fans let KD know what they think of him 👂 #cupcake pic.twitter.com/cAvOC5zrJp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2017

The Thunder even made cupcake shirts and distributed them to select fans:

And others went off-the-rails with their creativity:

You’re probably asking yourself: of all the words in the dictionary, why did Thunder fans choose ‘cupcake’ to use as their primary diss? Well, if we rewind to this summer, Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins enlightened us on the joke founded by Thunder center Kendrick Perkins:

When Kendrick Perkins played center for the Thunder, he called teammates “cupcake” if he thought they were acting a little soft. Westbrook and Durant adopted the term in jest.

What did Russell Westbrook do when Durant announced he was leaving the Thunder for the Warriors? Posted a picture of cupcakes.

@russwest44 you are officially blocked, cupcake… — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 10, 2013

Following the victory on Saturday night, the Warriors weren’t about to let Westbrook and the OKC fans off the hook easy — they poured some salt in the wounds by wearing the same cupcake shirts during postgame interviews:

Draymond & Steph wearing cupcake t-shirts during their postgame interviews… pic.twitter.com/tMG1vLj6uQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 12, 2017

The “cupcake” in question, Kevin Durant, finished with 34 points (12-21 FG), 9 rebounds, 3 assists and multiple game-clinching daggers. Mychal Thompson, the father of Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson, and former two-time NBA champion described Durant’s game perfectly:

If He’s a “cupcake ” OKC…I’ll take a Dozen to go — Mychal Thompson (@champagnennuts) February 12, 2017

I think we can all agree it’s going to be a long trip home for these fans: