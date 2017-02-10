Draymond Green records first triple-double in NBA history with fewer than 10 points

Draymond Green made a statement on Friday night as his Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-107.

The statement didn’t just reinforce the hypothesis that he is the “do it all” man for the NBA’s best team, it didn’t just reinforce that the Warriors have no problem anymore going into “The Grindhouse” (a.k.a. Memphis’ home arena, The FedEx Forum) and leaving with a W. It also set Green apart from the field in regards to winning the league’s defensive player of the year award.

Green recorded the NBA’s first triple-double ever, per the Warriors, WITHOUT double-digit points.

How is that possible, you ask? In addition to 4 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 blocks, Green raked in 10 steals. TEN!

The 10 steals were a franchise high, and just one shy of the single-game NBA record:

Draymond Green is 1 shy of tying the NBA record for steals in a game (11). Entering tonight, list of players with 10+ steals in a game: pic.twitter.com/o3WW5WdoQp — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 11, 2017

By this point, we can all agree that he is a controversial player — however, love him or hate him, Draymond Green just continues to be damn good at basketball.