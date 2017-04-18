Draymond Green reveals his secrets for guarding LeBron, Westbrook and Harden

“No. 1, take his space away. There are certain guys in the league that get their rhythm off their dribble. He’s one of those guys. The more you just let him dribble, dribble, dribble, the more into his rhythm he gets. The more rhythm he gets…look, the chances of you stopping a player like that is already slim.

“Once you let him dance, dance, dance and get that rhythm, that slim chance is cut in half. At that point it’s just a matter of whether he misses the shot or not. So crowd his space, but don’t use your hands. That’s why I have my hands way out [to my side] because he’s tricky.

“If you put your hand in there just a little bit, James has got you. One, he’s mastered getting the foul, and two, he gets the benefit of the doubt, so if it looks like it’s a foul, it’s going to be a foul. It’s just like anything else in this league: When you develop a certain reputation for something, you’re going to get the benefit of the doubt, good or bad.” (Do tell, Draymond!)

Troy Taormina