Until Sunday, the Warriors had not played with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Green, and Curry together since Durant sprained the MCL in his left knee on Feb. 28.

Sunday, it showed.

The Warriors’ offense was often too cute in Game 1 — looking to force an extra pass, typically through traffic in the lane, instead of spacing the floor and attacking with backdoor cuts, pick-and-rolls, and defense-tugging dribble-drive penetration.

As the game progressed, the understanding between the four players started to re-emerge — particularly in the fourth quarter — but there’s still a ways to go before the Warriors’ offense is at its full supervillain best. Fourteen turnovers through three quarters is too many.

Still, Stephen Curry scored 29 points on 19 shots, despite shooting less than 50 percent from the floor and 3-for-8 from behind the arc.

Durant — well, Durant was his typical preposterous self, scoring 31 points on 60 percent shooting. It’s really, really hard to slow him down.

We know what Green did, as well.

But Klay Thompson’s shot was off all game — he shot 16 percent from beyond the arc, despite plenty of open shots. McCollumn deserves plenty of credit for Thompson’s poor shooting day, but how often will that happen for the rest of the series? What about the rest of the playoffs?

