Drew Skillman Wins Pro Stock Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

By news@wgmd.com -
21

Drew Skillman beats Erica Enders in the Pro Stock final at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago.

