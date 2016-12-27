Drive Of The Game: Cousins, Kelley And Jackson Combine For 95 Yards, Touchdown

This week’s Redskins Drive of the Game, presented by Ford, was produced by the trio of Kirk Cousins , Robert Kelley and DeSean Jackson who accounted for all 95 yards in Washington’s touchdown drive .

Looking to respond to Chicago’s first touchdown of the afternoon, the Redskins certainly did not make it easy on themselves. First there was an illegal block above the waist penalty on the kick return. Then there was an illegal substitution penalty and the Redskins were starting their drive from their own five-yard line.

However, the Redskins were already up 17-7 at this point and the offense had gained confidence. Ninety-five yards later the Redskins had reestablished a 17-point lead thanks to the trio of Kirk Cousins, Robert Kelley and DeSean Jackson. On the nine-play drive, those three were the only ones to touch the football for Washington as the Redskins shredded the Bears defense.

Following the illegal substitution penalty, Cousins’s first-down pass intended for Jackson fell incomplete. Kelley then ran for four yards out to the nine-yard line, and on third-and-10 Cousins found a wide open Jackson across the middle for a gain of 29 yards.

Kelley then lost two yards on a carry and gained just one back on a short catch, bringing up another third-and-long, and another moment for Jackson to shine. The speedy veteran went on a go route that Chicago’s Tracy Porter couldn’t keep up with, resulting in a pass interference call that gained Washington 28 more yards.

“They play a two-high stretch, that’s their style of defense,” Jackson said. “The Chicago Bears have been playing that for a long time, that’s their scheme and they stick with it. We definitely had a lot of options, [offensive coordinator] Sean McVay and coach [Jay] Gruden dialed up these plays throughout the week, we made progress in practice with those plays, so we definitely had the looks we thought we were going to have.”

From the Chicago 35, Kelley carried on back-to-back plays for gains of six and five yards, respectively, to give Washington another first down at the two-minute warning in the first half. After the break, Kelley came back with another run, this time for 15 yards, to set up first and goal for the Redskins.

Kelley, however, was injured on the play and forced to leave the game. That brought in third-down back Chris Thompson , and Washington moved into the shotgun. Operating from the right hash, Cousins had the option to hand off to Thompson on a zone read or keep it himself.

Cousins chose the latter and bolted around the right end, where tight end Vernon Davis was setting up a key block to spring Cousins into the end zone for his second rushing touchdown of the game and fourth of the season. Cousins is now the only quarterback in the NFL to have rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game this season. He is also now third all-time among quarterbacks in Redskins franchise history with nine career rushing touchdowns.

“DeSean made a big time catch there on a crossing route were he got hit by the safety,” Gruden said. “Again, it goes to the offensive line early. It enables him time and when he can be comfortable back there, he can go through one or two or three progressions, he is pretty darn good. Hats off to the offensive line, they played outstanding. The receivers winning the one on one battles, Kirk finding the holes in the zones. It was very crucial for us and those guys were excellent, Pierre and DeSean.”