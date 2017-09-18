Drive Of The Game: Grant's Touchdown Caps Game-Winning Drive

This week’s Redskins Drive of the Game, presented by Ford, was a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive finished off by a Ryan Grant 11-yard catch that gave the Redskins the lead.

The Redskins ran the ball effectively all day against the Rams, and that continued with just more than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Redskins’ 27-20 victory over Los Angeles.

After a series of healthy gains on the ground and a clutch third down pass, the Redskins faced a third-and-four on the Rams’ 11-yard line. Quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped back, rolled to his left, waited for wide receiver Ryan Grant to get open in the corner and found him with just a couple feet to spare for the go-ahead touchdown.

“It was like a bunch formation going on and I had a [defensive end] over me, so I was going to wait to see what he was going to do to get onto my route,” Grant said. “It felt good, man, everyone’s happy and our goal was to come in here and get the [win] and that’s what we did.”

Knotted at 20-20 and starting from their own 30-yard line, running back Samaje Perine was called upon to carry the load, which he did substantially in the second half after running back Rob Kelley was removed from the game due to injury. He started off with a two-yard gain and after an offensive holding penalty took the next carry 12 yards to make a more manageable third down.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins targeted wide receiver Jamison Crowder next with a strike over the middle in which the Duke product nearly crawled his way for a first down and eight more yards. Head coach Jay Gruden kept with the rushing attack, and Perine took three consecutive carries for 18 yards, chewing up valuable clock time.

Cousins then found Terrelle Pryor Sr. near the sideline and the wide receiver turned inward and sprinted up the field for a 23-yard gain. Perine took two more handoffs for six yards to set up third down. Instead of playing conservatively, running the ball and potentially conceding just a field goal to waste the clock, Gruden took a chance with a pass and it paid off.

“We’ve got to continue to get Ryan involved,” Cousins said. “He continues to show up on our practice film being wide open, running really good routes. I’ll work a go ball on the left and I can pick either side and Ryan is running by his defender on the other side. It was great to get him a touchdown today. We’ve got to continue to get him involved and get him opportunities, because he’ll prove his strength.”